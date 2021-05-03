Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village

Updated

Published: 5:57 PM May 3, 2021 Updated: 6:27 PM May 3, 2021

Dozens of firefighters are working to put out flames at a scrapyard for recycled metal on the outskirts of a Suffolk village.

Eleven fire engines were originally called to the scene, at Nationwide Metal Recycling in Denham Street, near Stradbroke, but this has since been scaled down to six.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said 11 crews were called to reports of a fire in a workshop at the premises.

Crews arrived to find part of a 75ft by 45ft building was alight, but the fire was contained within one section rather than affecting the whole structure.

Firefighters used breathing equipment and hose reel jets to dowse the flames.

There are no reports of injuries, the spokesman added, but a large response was required due to the nature of materials used at the scrapyard.

A stop was called to the incident at 6.12pm with six fire engines remaining on the scene.