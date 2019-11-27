Suspect pinned to the ground by police after call to Lowestoft street

Police pinned a person to the ground in Lowestoft as officers arrested someone on suspicion of common assault.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the scene in Denmark Road about 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 26 after reports of a domestic disturbance at a property in the road.

Three police vehicles, two cars and a van, were parked outside an address in the road.

Police were seen restraining someone on the street, close to the back of the police van.

About 10pm, officers detained a person on suspicion of common assault.