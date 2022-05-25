Derek celebrates seeing live football again after VIP ticket surprise

A lifelong Ipswich Town football supporter was back soaking up the atmosphere of Portman Road after a surprise VIP ticket to the last game of the season.

Derek Cook, a resident of The Oaks in Colchester, has been an ardent Ipswich Town football fan all his life and a proud season ticket holder for 25 years.

Derek Cook watching the match - Credit: William Gupp

The 70-year-old had never missed a home game and even travelled all over Europe for away matches until three years ago.

Knowing his dream was to see the Blues live again, the Wish Come True campaign organised by The Oaks funded the VIP ticket for the last game against Charlton.

Derek, who was born in Great Bentley, said: “I love my football. I’ve had two strokes and heart problems, so I had to give up my season ticket. The games aren’t on TV very often, but I do listen to every match on the radio.

“I’ve supported Ipswich Town since I was a little lad, and my favourite memory was when we won the FA Cup in 1978. It was amazing to watch them again and I’m going to frame the photos that were taken and put them up in my room.”

“Seeing a live match again was brilliant, and even better because they won 4-0! The club really looks after you. They’ve invited me back for another game.”

Lee Smith, the disability liaison officer at Ipswich Town Football Club said: “It was an absolute pleasure seeing Derek and we are all hoping that he will come back again next season.”

Derek attended the match with his best friend Ken Rambie, who regularly visits him at the care home.

The home’s wellbeing co-ordinator, Margaret Brodie, says, “We run a ‘Wish Come True’ campaign here, where we do everything we can to make our residents’ wishes come true.”

Carol Preston, the care home manager, said: “We knew Derek wanted to see a live match again and we thought, we’ve got to do it for the last match of the season! It was amazing to be able to surprise him with it like we did. It’s so lovely to make a wish come true and to make our residents feel valued and special, because they are all special.”

Although Derek enjoyed the win last week, he said: “Win or lose, I love the game, Ipswich is my team, win or lose, bad or good, I will always be an Ipswich supporter.”



