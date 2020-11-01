E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prisoner convicted of firearms offences absconds from Hollesley Bay

PUBLISHED: 08:05 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 01 November 2020

Derek Pinto, 22, has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A prisoner convicted on firearms offences has absconded from Hollesley Bay, prompting a police search.

Derek Pinto, aged 22, was reported missing shortly before 5.30pm today, Saturday 31 October, after he could not be located.

He is serving an eight year sentence for firearms offences.

Police are now appealing for help to trace the prisoner.

Pinto is described as black, 5ft 11ins, of medium build, with brown eyes, black hair and a black goatee beard. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone who believes they have seen Derek Pinto, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 286 of today, 31 October 2020.

