Hollesley Bay absconder arrested

H.M. Hollesley Bay Colony Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man convicted of firearms offences who absonded from a Suffolk prison, has been found and arrested.

Derek Pinto, 22, was reported missing from Hollesley Bay shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday October 31) after he could not be located.

Then at around 5pm today (November 1) he was arrested after returning to the prison.

He has since been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Pinto is currently serving an eight year sentence for firearms offences.