Designs for new 98-home estate revealed after sale of £5m plot of land

An indicative image of the homes which will be built off Green Road in Haughley. Picture: BLOOR HOMES Archant

Designs for 98 homes which are due to be built in a rural Suffolk village have be released after a £5m plot of land was sold to developers.

A computer generated street view of the land off Green Road. Picture: BLOOR HOMES A computer generated street view of the land off Green Road. Picture: BLOOR HOMES

Plans for the homes on land to the east of King George V playing fields in Haughley had been given the green light in May 2018, however progress stagnated and the plot of land was put up for sale through Paul Wright Estate Agents in 2019.

The land has now been sold and new owners, Bloor Homes have taken the first step towards construction by laying out their blueprint for the site.

The new estate will see a mixture of one, two, three and four bed properties built, with 34 affordable homes also constructed alongside a junior football pitch.

The majority of the builds will be red brick with some white washed homes and will be accessed from Bacton Road.

There will be green public spaces as well as footpaths to the neighbouring King George V playing fields which house a skate park, a play area as well as full-size sports pitches and a bowling green.

A spokeswoman for the development company said: "Bloor Homes has acquired the land off Green Road in Haughley. We have submitted a planning application and subject to planning approval, we aim to commence construction in the summer of 2020."

Originally, the plans, presented by Phil Cobbold Planning Ltd were for 111 homes and did not include the junior football pitch, but after discussions with the Haughley Neighbourhood Plan team and a public exhibition which saw 225 locals attend, the number of homes was reduced.

At the meeting, neighbours said they were concerned over the number of patients at the doctors' surgery, the number of bungalows planned and the lack of demand for the larger 'luxury homes'.

However, the applicants suggested that the number of homes was appropriate for the site and that compensations could go towards improving infrastructure in the area.

David Cockburn, a Director at Paul Wright & Co, said: "I'm glad to see Bloor Homes progressing matters as readily as they are.

"With political uncertainties hopefully behind us, Christmas a recent, yet happy memory there's no reason for developers, investors, homeowners and buyers to hesitate in what already is a strong and positive local housing market.

"Stowmarket based Estate Agents Paul Wright & Co confirm following an extensive marketing campaign, exchange of contracts has taken place with Bloor Homes purchasing the site for an undisclosed sum."