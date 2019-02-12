Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

PUBLISHED: 19:28 13 February 2019

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH

Dog fostering gives members of the public the chance to make a real difference to a pooch’s life without the commitment of adoption.

Fostering a four-legged friend requires no previous experience and won’t cost you a penny.

You also have the option to look after the canine for a short period, like a weekend, or long term and have them with you for a few months.

Natalie Wood, who is the kennel supervisor at the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch, said: “We offer fostering for both dogs and cats.

However, we need fosterers for dogs more, we struggle to get them as dogs need the company and to be walked.

“It is completely free to foster a dog and we provide everything you need food, bed, toys, medication.”

The only requirements the RSPCA asks for is that those interested have their own transport, so if something did happen to the pet they are able to take them to the vet the charity uses. Also, a full secure garden with 5ft high fences is needed as well as an open mind when it comes to different dog breeds.

Natalie explained: “Fosterers don’t get to pick which dog they go home with.

“Obviously we wouldn’t give them a dog they weren’t comfortable with but when it comes to fostering we prioritise the dogs who we feel need a break from the kennels the most.”

The dogs who find themselves in a fostering programme are normally the ones with separation issues and those who aren’t good with other animals.

She said that opening up your home to one of these pooches is highly rewarding and extremely beneficial to their wellbeing.

Natalie added: “A lot of our dogs come from cruelty and neglect, some have never been in a house before so fostering gives them that experience.

“We also find dogs are more settled in a home than they are in a kennel.

“If you foster you can help more dogs, whereas when you adopt you only help that one.

“By fostering, you look after a number of dogs and it is really rewarding, when they do go to their forever home it can be sad as you do get attached to them but you can then help the next one.”

Potential fosterers will need to fill in an application form and supply two references from non-family members.

You can get the application form by popping into the centre or sending an email to the address here.

Once the form is submitted, a home visit will be scheduled so the team can check the house and garden to make sure it is safe.

The final step is then to come to the centre to go through paperwork and training regimes with the dogs. It is beneficial to spend a few days with the dogs so you can get used to each other.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists