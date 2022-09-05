Detectorists superfan meets show's stars during filming in east Suffolk

A fan of BBC TV comedy Detectorists bumped into some of the show's stars filming a special episode in east Suffolk.

Ralph Penny and his wife Georgina were on a bike ride from Tunstall to their home in Rendlesham last week when they spotted the show's iconic yellow Triumph TR7 on the roadside.

Mr Penny went back to take a closer look and realised Toby Jones, who plays Lance Stater in the show, was preparing to record some scenes.

Detectorists, which follows the tales of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club, was recorded in and around Framlingham during its initial run on TV between 2014 and 2017.

It is set to return for a one-off special set to air later this year.

Mr Penny, who was wearing his Detectorists T-Shirt on the bike ride, got a picture with Jones and saw his co-star Mackenzie Crook on the set with other members of the crew.

Mackenzie Crook filming Detectorists in Suffolk in 2016 - Credit: Archant

He said: "It was a very pleasant surprise. We were coming back into Rendlesham when I glanced across and I saw this bright yellow TR7.

"I then saw Toby Jones leaning up against it, so we decided to go take a look.

"I was wearing my Detectorists T-shirt – it was a bit of an omen.

"Toby was up for a picture. All of the crew seemed up for it.

"It's a really nice show and the crew were all very welcoming. We tried to get some information on a new series, but it's just going to be a special sadly."