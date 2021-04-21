News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Developers seeking feedback on proposed retirement homes project

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:30 AM April 21, 2021   
Lavenham's village sign

McCarthy Stone are looking for feedback from Lavenham residents for their proposed retirement accommodation - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

A key commercial site in the heart of one of Suffolk's most historic and beautiful villages is set to be redeveloped with retirement accommodation.

Leading UK property developer and manager of retirement communities McCarthy Stone is asking for feedback from Lavenham residents on its proposed redevelopment of the brownfield site.  

The company has acquired an interest in the Lavenham Press site on Water Street to redevelop it with high-quality retirement living accommodation, following the already planned relocation of the Lavenham Press.

Matt Wills, McCarthy Stone’s Midlands divisional managing director, said: “We are keen to develop a scheme that positively contributes to the local community through a high-quality, attractive design.

“We will therefore be involving the local community throughout the planning application process as we believe it is vital for local people to be given the opportunity to offer their feedback.”

You may also want to watch:

The developer is "committed" to engaging with the local community and has already written to local representatives and close neighbours of the site to give them an opportunity to discuss the initial proposals via online one-to-one meetings.  

In the coming weeks, McCarthy Stone will be hosting a virtual exhibition for the wider community to view and comment on the scheme. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station
  2. 2 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
  3. 3 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
  2. 5 George Burley: Ipswich fans' dreams would have been shattered by a European Super League
  3. 6 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 
  4. 7 Town's new owners to discuss player recruitment with Cook this week
  5. 8 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
  6. 9 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
  7. 10 'We've got to be better - myself included' - Cook on 3-0 loss at Northampton Town

The property developers believe that Lavenham is an area where there is a local need for retirement accommodation.

They also believe the retirement apartments will allow occupants looking to ease the burden of maintaining a large property the opportunity to downsize, releasing larger family homes onto the market and in turn minimising the need to build on local greenfield sites.

Babergh councillor Robert Lindsay said that although the developers have not revealed their plans yet, he would like so see affordable houses in Lavenham for residents to downsize into and he hopes that McCarthy Stone will take that into consideration.

Mr Lindsay said: "McCarthy Stone have revealed no details at all as yet of their plans. However, they specialise in providing what are effectively luxury apartments for the wealthy.

"So far as I know, there will be no affordable provision in their plans at all. 

"Many residents in Lavenham and many other neighbouring villages that I represent, do have a need for smaller homes to downsize to but many need to be affordable, not just smaller."

Planning
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street was still quiet. Ipswich highstreet was swarming with people as the shops, hairdres

Coronavirus

The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police have released photos of 48 dogs, suspected to be stolen

Pets | Gallery

Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert reminding then referee to keep an eye on his watch in the final moments of

Football | Video

'I left the club in a more than decent place' - Lambert opens up on...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus