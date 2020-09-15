E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Developer fails in appeal to build 75 homes in village

PUBLISHED: 16:31 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 September 2020

Capital Community Developments has filed in its appeal to build 75 homes in Rendlesham Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A developer’s appeal over proposals to build 75 homes in Rendlesham has been rejected by the planning inspectorate.

Capital Community Developments has twice seen their plans to build new homes in land north of Gardenia Close and Garden Square refused by East Suffolk Council.

The initial proposal for the development in the north of the village was blocked by East Suffolk planners in September 2018, while a revised submission also failed in July last year.

While the site is allocated for housing, the plans were turned down due to long-standing concerns over the design of the layout of the development.

Rendlesham Parish Council had been firm in their resistance to Capital Community Developments’ plans for 75 homes, with councillors raising a catalogue of concerns towards both of the submitted proposals.

Chief among community leaders’ fears were the development’s potential impact on local services and infrastructure.

The decision to refuse the plans for a second time was appealed by the developer and a public inquiry was held in June.

The planning inspector, Nick Palmer, issued the decision notice last week and almost entirely endorsed the various significant design concerns held by East Suffolk in dismissing Capital Community Developments’ appeal.

After considering the appeal, Mr Palmer said the design of the development would “bear no relation” to other homes built to the south of the site, highlighting the potential “abrupt” change in character.

Mr Palmer also said the adverse impact of granting permission would significantly outweigh the benefits of the proposal.

He added: “The proposed development would be of poor design which the framework advises should be resisted.”

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning, said: “We welcome the inspector’s verdict to uphold our original decision in refusing permission for this application.

“The appeal makes it clear that the proposed plans were not suitable for the site nor in keeping with the character and appearance of the area, and sends a clear message that we will always look to refuse permission for poor design which is an important consideration reflected in our existing and emerging local plans.”

Capital Community Developments was contacted for comment.

