Fresh scheme to develop former Sudbury Conservative Club and Victoria Hall

PUBLISHED: 05:30 18 October 2019

The Victoria Hall/Conservative Club in Sudbury - under the proposals this frotage would be preserved Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

New plans to redevelop the site of the former Conservative club and Victoria Hall in Sudbury are about to be unveiled.

Sudbury-based Rogerson Holdings wants to demolish the buildings to build houses - although retaining the Victorial Hall facade - and develop nearby New Hall.

An application for planning permission is now being be made to Babergh District Council, and the proposals will also go on display to the public in a question and answer session with the developers on Wednesday October 23.

Surveyors and estate agents Percival & Co, which is acting on behalf of Rogersons, has written to local residents inviting them to attend the meeting at the former Cash Converters shop in North Street between 5pm and 7pm.

Rogersons acquired the site in 2015 after the club and hall closed the previous year.

In 2017 they were granted planning permission to convert it into five flats.

"However, shortly after building works commenced it became apparent there were major structural issues with the buildings, resulting in our clients having to review their plans for the site," the letter said.

The new scheme will feature six houses with on-site car parking for each property on the site of the club/hall, and reduce New Hall in size for additional parking and conversion into a residence and an office or studio.

Victoria Hall and the Conservative Club is on the corner of Prince Street and New Street.

The hall was built in 1887 and featured a stage, gallery and changing rooms.

It is joined to the Conservative Club, which used it for functions and hired it out as a venue for lectures, dances and theatrical performances before the Quay Theatre was opened in the 1970s.

The hall frontage features distinctive cast-iron name and date plaques which would be retained under the proposals.

New Hall is to the immediate north east of the site and is a single-storey former industrial unit dating back to the 1860s.

None of the buildings are listed nationally but David Burnett of conservation group The Sudbury Site said the buildings were of local importance.

He said: "Clearly these are buildings which have played a significant part in the history of the town and we will be taking a keen interest in the proposals."

