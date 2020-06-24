E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New homes get go-ahead despite concerns over bats

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 June 2020

Plans have now been approved for the site in Brantham near Manningtree. Picture: GRANVILLE DEVELOPMENTS/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Plans have now been approved for the site in Brantham near Manningtree. Picture: GRANVILLE DEVELOPMENTS/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

A housing development in an area of protected species of bats and mature trees has been given the go ahead after developers met conditions made against the original plans.

Common Pipistrelle Bat hunting at twilight. Picture: LAURIE CAMPBELL/RSPB-IMAGESCommon Pipistrelle Bat hunting at twilight. Picture: LAURIE CAMPBELL/RSPB-IMAGES

Some residents in Brantham, near Manningtree, had been fighting the housing application since it was first submitted in November 2018 which will see 15 new properties built.

Brantham Place will also be converted into six apartments in the development which was given the go ahead after receiving 28 public objections.

Natural England, the government’s adviser for the natural environment in the country helping to protect England’s nature and landscapes, had no objections to the plans.

Seven species of bats are said to inhabit the area, deemed an area of outstanding natural beauty, including chiroptera, pipistrellus, common pipistrelle, soprano pipistrelle, brown long-eared bat, serotine and noctule varieties.

You may also want to watch:

Alastair McCraw, district councillor for Babergh and parish council chairman for Brantham, said: “Babergh Planning Committee passed the final version of the Brantham Place application at the start of June. I say final version, because these plans had been heavily altered over the last two or so years. That was in direct response to the consultation responses from Brantham, from the AONB, and a host of the significant consultees.

“I’ve rarely seen so many objections, soundly made, actually acted upon, and addressed in the proposals. It wasn’t too surprising that the vote was unanimous.

“It massively improved the application retaining most of the quality trees and moving the buildings to a less sensitive area. There are a raft of conditions and attending to those, and their implementation will be my next job, in particular remaining concerns and mitigation for the resident and nearby bat population.”

Matthew Firth, managing director of Granville Developments, said: “We prepared a slightly reduced number of properties for a pre-application meeting with Babergh district Council.

“We carefully ensured that all of the constraints in respect to ecology, wildlife, trees and highways were worked into an upmarket design of properly spaced houses.

“We catered for all needs and listened to all consultation responses.”

But resident Kristie Thomas, 38, said: “I grew up in Brantham and I never thought they’d build here. It’s already met its quota of housing developments and there are a lot of concerns that deer are living here.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Port detainees kept too long in poor conditions, watchdog report finds

The holding room at Felixstowe pictured during an unannounced inspection Picture: HMI PRISONS

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

New homes get go-ahead despite concerns over bats

Plans have now been approved for the site in Brantham near Manningtree. Picture: GRANVILLE DEVELOPMENTS/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Hottest day of the year predicted before thunderstorms hit on Friday

Suffolk is bracing for the hottest day of the year today before thunderstorms arrive tomorrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retirement village or gated development? Multi-million plot for sale in Clacton

The plot of land north of Clacton has approval for an 81-bungalow retirement village Picture: GOOGLE MAPS