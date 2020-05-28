Suffolk brothers’ marathon finish for charity challenge

Two brothers who went head-to-head to raise money for Suffolk charities have completed their challenge after a marathon finish.

Brothers Roman and Dexter O’Connor started their 2.6 Challenge in April, with 11-year-old Roman opting to run the length of a marathon for Suffolk Mind while Dexter, 8, saw the family home become East Bergholt’s local cake shop.

The two Ipswich Town mad boys finished their challenge on Friday, May 22, as Roman ran across the finish line for his final mile, raising £416 – narrowly topping Dexter’s £387 for Ipswich Housing Action Group.

Mum Emma Burley said she is “beaming with pride” for the pair.

She added: “They have really enjoyed it. Not once have they complained and they remained so motivated.

“Their attitude has been the most impressive thing through all of this, not just the amount they have raised for the charities. They have both learned such an important lesson on the importance of charity.”

Those who wish to donate to their totals can do so here for Roman and here for Dexter.