Published: 1:55 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 2:21 PM August 23, 2021

Diane Hargrave has been reported missing by Suffolk police - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 53-year-old woman from Framlingham.

Diane Hargrave was last seen at around 6pm yesterday, Sunday, August 22 in the town and was reported missing to officers at 7.30am this morning, Monday, August 23.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of average build and has grey/dark brown hair, usually tied back in a ponytail.

Police are unsure what she is wearing but said she often wears jeans, jeggings and loose fitting tops in a dark colour.

It is believed that she will be travelling on foot within the Framlingham and surrounding area.

If anyone believes they have seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.



