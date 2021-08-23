News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police 'concerned' for missing Framlingham woman's welfare

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:55 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 2:21 PM August 23, 2021
Diane Hargrave has been reported missing by Suffolk police 

Diane Hargrave has been reported missing by Suffolk police - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 53-year-old woman from Framlingham. 

Diane Hargrave was last seen at around 6pm yesterday, Sunday, August 22 in the town and was reported missing to officers at 7.30am this morning, Monday, August 23.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of average build and has grey/dark brown hair, usually tied back in a ponytail.

Police are unsure what she is wearing but said she often wears jeans, jeggings and loose fitting tops in a dark colour. 

It is believed that she will be travelling on foot within the Framlingham and surrounding area. 

If anyone believes they have seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.


Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue
  2. 2 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
  3. 3 Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge
  1. 4 Two drivers caught speeding during checks on A12 near Lowestoft
  2. 5 Thousands turn up to Framlingham Country Show
  3. 6 Car crashes into another vehicle and wall
  4. 7 Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds
  5. 8 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'
  6. 9 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
  7. 10 Winners and losers: Magical Mac, flying Kyle, and 'you know what' is back!
Suffolk Live
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Framlingham

Suffolk Live | Updated

Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
MK Dons celebrate after their second.

Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-2 draw with MK Dons unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Land off Church Road in Bacton which will be developed for 81 homes

Mid Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 81 new homes in Mid Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Shamrock Ipswich pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live | Video

7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon