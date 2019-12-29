Stunning sunset - Did you capture it on camera?

Did you see the beautiful sunset over Suffolk today - and did you catch it on camera?

This stunning sunset was seen over east Ipswich today, making a striking image.

Film producer and writer Emma Freud also posted a beautiful sunset photo on Instagram, commenting: "Oh Suffolk, I love you. #nofilter"

Suffolk is famous for its colourful sunsets, and skies of red, orange, yellow and even pink and purple were spotted around the county during the autumn.

Adam Dury, from East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, said then there were a range of reasons as to why the skies may have been so colourful.

"The difference in the colours can be a variation of the dust in the atmosphere," he said, adding that colours can also be affected by the time of year.

