Published: 6:00 PM July 15, 2021

This year parents were asked to stay away from sports day, to adhere with social distancing rules - but here we look back at the days when you could attend.

The skipping race at Stowupland School Stowupland 1964 - Credit: Archant

Here we see children taking part in the skipping race at Stowupland school in 1964. Parents sitting in folding chairs can be seen cheering them on from the sideline.





Sports day at Orwell High School, Felixstowe, in June 1979 - Credit: Archant

Pupils taking part in the three legged race at the Orwell High School in Felixstowe in 1979 are captured in this shot - a race rarely held no for health and safety reasons.

Sports day at Bramford School in May 1982 - Credit: Archant

Children who took part in the sports day at Bramford School in 1982, all sat inside the running track.

A sports day held at Morland Primary School, Ipswich, in June 1983 - Credit: Archant

And here are children with their trophy at a sports day at Morland Primary School, Ipswich, in 1983

If you would like to order photos from this gallery, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.



