Can you spot yourself in these Suffolk sports day photos?
This year parents were asked to stay away from sports day, to adhere with social distancing rules - but here we look back at the days when you could attend.
Here we see children taking part in the skipping race at Stowupland school in 1964. Parents sitting in folding chairs can be seen cheering them on from the sideline.
Pupils taking part in the three legged race at the Orwell High School in Felixstowe in 1979 are captured in this shot - a race rarely held no for health and safety reasons.
Children who took part in the sports day at Bramford School in 1982, all sat inside the running track.
And here are children with their trophy at a sports day at Morland Primary School, Ipswich, in 1983
