Road now open after diesel spill caused rush-hour delays
Published: 5:27 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020
The A142 near Newmarket has now reopened after a large diesel spill caused the road to close for more than three hours during rush-hour.
The incident happened just north of the A14 at Junction 37, and caused rush-hour traffic delays in the Newmarket area.
Suffolk police said the diesel spill was “significant” and appropriate agencies were called to the scene.
The road was shut both ways from Windmill Hill to Snailwell Road from around 5pm tonight due to the spillage.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Suffolk police tweeted around 8.20pm that the road had reopened and thanked the public for their cooperation.
