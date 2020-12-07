‘Significant’ diesel spill near Newmarket causes traffic delays

One lane of the A142 near Newmarket is closed Picture: ARCHANT

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A142 near Newmarket after a lorry spilled a large amount of diesel onto the road.

The incident happened just north of the A14 at Junction 37, and is causing traffic delays in the Newmarket area.

Suffolk police said the diesel spill was “significant” and appropriate agencies were on the scene.

Mildenhall police said one lane was closed around 5.10pm and advised drivers to avoid the area if they can.