Diesel spill causes chaos on A12

The diesel spill happened on this roundabout where the A12 meets the B1438. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police have been called to a diesel spill on the A12 near Martlesham.

Suffolk police received a call just after 3.35pm to a report of a diesel spill on the Woodbridge-bound carriageway, close to the B1348 junction.

The spill is currently affecting lane two and is causing delays in the area.

Suffolk Highways are aware and will be assisting the police with the incident.

At this time the road remains open but rush hour drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.