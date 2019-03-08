Thieves steal 150litres of diesel from Suffolk field
PUBLISHED: 15:13 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 29 March 2019
Archant
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after 150 litres of diesel were stolen from a field in Sutton.
At some point between 7.30pm on Friday, March 22 and 6.40am on Saturday March 23, an unknown offender entered a field near to the B1083.
They stole a dark green Agritech mobile diesel container containing 150litres of red diesel.
Anyone who may have witnessed the sudden arrival of such an item or who may have been offered the item for sale should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/16895/19.
Witnesses can also provide an online update by visiting the police website, or by sending an email.
Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org