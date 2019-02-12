Digger stolen from building site
PUBLISHED: 11:20 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 20 February 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
An investigation has been launched after a 1-12 ton digger was stolen from a building site in Sudbury.
Police after appealing for witnesses after the red Takeuchi digger was stolen from a building site in Bulmer Road, sometime between 5pm on Monday, February 18, and 7.30am on Tuesday, February 19.
Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity during the times stated is asked to call the Incident and Crime Management Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 9891/19, or use the online crime reporting page.