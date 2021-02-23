Published: 4:30 PM February 23, 2021

Restaurants in Suffolk are already getting reservations as far ahead as August. Pictured are Jemima Withey and George Pell - Credit: Gregg Brown/ Sarah Lucy Brown

The planned easing of Government Covid-19 restrictions has led to a huge spike in bookings at Suffolk's restaurants and pubs.

Many diners are already booking tables at their favourite restaurants for May 17, when rules are expected to be relaxed on indoor dining for the first time in months.

One Suffolk restaurant has seen diners booking as far ahead as August this year.

French restaurant L'Escargot Sur Mer opened in Aldeburgh last summer, amid a raft of changing restrictions and quickly proved popular.

George Pell, who runs the restaurant, said that customers had already been showing their support by booking months ahead.

"We have had a number of people booking already," said Mr Pell.

"We only had our bookings together yesterday but people have booked across August."

Mr Pell said that the Government's announcement had been a call to action for locally-based diners and those wanting to visit the area.

"I think it is exciting," said Mr Pell.

"A lot of people plan their year around coming to Suffolk."

Mr Pell said he was very grateful for the support the restaurant had received from the community since it had opened.

"It's a great atmosphere," said Mr Pell.

Also seeing an influx of reservations after Monday's announcement was the Turks Head in Hasketon.

"On Monday, I opened up our online bookings from May 17 and we have already received a lot of bookings for that week," said owner Jemima Withey.

"We have been operating takeaways through lockdown from Thursday to Sunday each week and our customers have been hugely supportive of us."

As well as booking for the indoor restaurant, Mrs Withey said they were also preparing for customers to sit outside for drinks when restrictions are expected to lift on April 12.

"We will also be opening on 12th April for outside customers as we have a large covered and heated terrace," said Mrs Withey.

"I think we are all keen to get out and about once more and meet our friends.

"Thankfully at The Turks Head we have lots of space outside and inside so we can keep our guests safe whilst they enjoy someone else's cooking, a pint or a glass of wine."