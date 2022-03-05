Suffolk's hidden gems flourishing in new art group

Disabled artists from Suffolk are bursting with talent, and have joined Art Box Arts to help them showcase their work. - Credit: Steve Murray

An art group for artists with special needs and disabilities is flourishing in Suffolk.

Art Box Arts in Halesworth has joined forces with Art Rabble, a website offering talented artists the support they need to get their art the recognition it deserves.

Art Rabble was founded just before Christmas last year by Lisa Lim.

“In a lot of instances, people find it difficult to put on exhibitions or submit to galleries when they’re also managing various medical conditions,” Lisa explains.

“We can work at different people’s paces. If someone’s only got two or three pieces of work, that’s fine. There’s no pressure.”

Art Box Arts offers artists the chance to socialise and collaborate in a safe, supportive environment.

George Cunningham plays a big part in his village community and exhibits and sells his work locally. - Credit: Steve Murray

Tsunami Paris is part of George's Tsunami collection. - Credit: George Cunningham / Steve Murray

From Wenhaston near Halesworth, George Cunningham, 32, is hugely proud of his ‘Tsunami’ works, acrylic and collaged pieces full of energy.

“George has special needs, which means things are not always easy for him,” explains Lisa.

“Despite this he has produced a series of 'Tsunami' artworks, which deftly convey his real concern for the effects of climate change. He has a flair for pattern and design.”

Summer Fleming is a wickedly talented artist with a keen eye for detail. - Credit: Steve Murray

'Hummingbirds' by Summer Fleming is full of life and vibrant colour. - Credit: Summer Fleming / Steve Murray

Meanwhile in Ringsfield, near Beccles, Summer Fleming, 28, is a wickedly talented artist with autism.

“Being autistic is like being an alien, but luckily there are more of us out there!” Summer says.

“Summer has a keen artistic interest in mythological creatures, especially mermaids and unicorns,” adds Lisa. “She has not always found the world welcoming. So, the worlds she creates in her artwork are a million miles from this. They are open, inviting and safe.”

From Saxmundham is Spencer Turner, 31, who Lisa describes as a “gentle giant.”

Lisa says Spencer Turner is a 'gentle giant.' - Credit: Steve Murray

Spencer has exhibited his work at the Aldeburgh Festival. - Credit: Spencer Turner / Steve Murray

“Spencer’s work has a great sense of colour and vibrancy and, despite his social anxieties, he has organised his own exhibitions, including being part of the Aldeburgh Festival.

“The profit that we make from the sale of the framed prints goes 50% to the artist, and 50% will go back to the running of the social enterprise.

“But ultimately, the aim is to give a platform to artists who would otherwise struggle.”

The art group in Halesworth is led by artist and illustrator, Helen Murray, and her husband, Steve.

To see more of Spencer, George and Summer's work, visit: www.art-rabble.org