Dispersal order placed on Newmarket after continued anti-social behaviour

The anti-social behaviour and disorder is being caused by a large group of youths, the police have reported.

Valid for 24 hours, the order came into force at 8.09pm on Sunday, October 31 and gives police officers powers to direct those causing the issues to leave the area and not return.

The area that the order covers spans from the A142 Fordham Road to Hamilton Road.

