Disruption after car fire closes lane on A12

PUBLISHED: 17:32 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 28 April 2019

The fire affected the London-bound stretch of the road near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The fire affected the London-bound stretch of the road near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists were caught in disruption heading southbound on the A12 after a car caught fire near Boreham.

Police and firefighters attended the scene of the blaze between junctions 20a and 19 on the London-bound stretch of the busy road shortly after 4.30pm this afternoon.

Highways England confirmed one lane of the A12 was closed, with officers clearing the scene by roughly 5.30pm.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

Firefighters attempted to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

