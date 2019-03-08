Disruption after car fire closes lane on A12

The fire affected the London-bound stretch of the road near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists were caught in disruption heading southbound on the A12 after a car caught fire near Boreham.

You may also want to watch:

Police and firefighters attended the scene of the blaze between junctions 20a and 19 on the London-bound stretch of the busy road shortly after 4.30pm this afternoon.

Highways England confirmed one lane of the A12 was closed, with officers clearing the scene by roughly 5.30pm.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.