Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton
PUBLISHED: 13:07 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:07 28 November 2018
Archant
Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.
Train services between Colchester and Clacton are facing cancellations and delays this afternoon due to overhead wire problems.
Greater Anglia informed passengers about the alterations on Twitter.
They said: “Due to overhead wire problems between Colchester and #ClactonOnSea some lines are blocked. Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA”
The fault also affected the 10.18 Liverpool street to Clacton on Sea and the 10.56am Colchester to Walton on the Naze.
The disruption is expected to continue until 2pm.