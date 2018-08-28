Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

PUBLISHED: 13:07 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:07 28 November 2018

Archant

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

Train services between Colchester and Clacton are facing cancellations and delays this afternoon due to overhead wire problems.

Greater Anglia informed passengers about the alterations on Twitter.

They said: “Due to overhead wire problems between Colchester and #ClactonOnSea some lines are blocked. Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA”

The fault also affected the 10.18 Liverpool street to Clacton on Sea and the 10.56am Colchester to Walton on the Naze.

The disruption is expected to continue until 2pm.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

3 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its new food hall in Walton-on-the-Naze.

A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who had been banned from having a firearms licence has been jailed for six months .

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

22 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘It’s been a brilliant year’ – College ranked third best in country

28 minutes ago Michael Steward
Staff and students at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds celebrate after securing third place in a national league table Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The principal of West Suffolk College has hailed “dedicated staff and industrious students” after an impressive third placed ranking in a national league table.

Persimmon admits to Framlingham Mount Pleasant errors prompting launch of task group

35 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Mount Pleasant development at Framlingham, being built by Persimmon Homes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Developers behind a controversial housing development in Framlingham have said that lessons have been learnt after a “catalogue of errors” resulted in dozens of homes being built incorrectly.

Nobel Prize-winning Beccles chemist could be the face of new £50

36 minutes ago James Carr
Dr Dorothy Hodgkin at Sir John Leman High School Prizegiving 1981. Photo: Archant.

One of Beccles’ most famous exports could become the face of the new £50 note.

