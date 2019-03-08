Train delays remain after earlier signalling problems
PUBLISHED: 16:35 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 12 March 2019
Archant
Signalling problems close to London earlier in the day are continuing to cause disruption.
Greater Anglia wrote on Twitter: “Due to an earlier signal system fault at Shenfield, all services running through this station will be disrupted.
“Network Rail engineers have fixed the fault, services will be subject to delays cancellations and alterations whilst the service recovers.
Greater Anglia are anticipating disruption on the line until 6pm this evening.