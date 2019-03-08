Heavy Rain

Train delays remain after earlier signalling problems

PUBLISHED: 16:35 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 12 March 2019

Delays and disruption are expected until 6pm Picture: NEIL PERRY

Delays and disruption are expected until 6pm Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Signalling problems close to London earlier in the day are continuing to cause disruption.

Greater Anglia wrote on Twitter: “Due to an earlier signal system fault at Shenfield, all services running through this station will be disrupted.

“Network Rail engineers have fixed the fault, services will be subject to delays cancellations and alterations whilst the service recovers.

Greater Anglia are anticipating disruption on the line until 6pm this evening.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

