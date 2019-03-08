Train delays remain after earlier signalling problems

Delays and disruption are expected until 6pm Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Signalling problems close to London earlier in the day are continuing to cause disruption.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia wrote on Twitter: “Due to an earlier signal system fault at Shenfield, all services running through this station will be disrupted.

“Network Rail engineers have fixed the fault, services will be subject to delays cancellations and alterations whilst the service recovers.

Greater Anglia are anticipating disruption on the line until 6pm this evening.