Disruption to train services at London Liverpool Street after points failure

PUBLISHED: 06:41 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 11 June 2019

Due to a points failure between Bethnal Green and London Liverpool Street, some lines are blocked Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Train passengers are facing disruption on services this morning after some lines were blocked following a points failure between Bethnal Green and London Liverpool Street.

Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted to Stratford, and disruption is expected until 10am.

Train services in and out of Liverpool Street will have access to fewer running lines as a result of the fault.

Greater Anglia has warned this will cause congestion and delays to services this morning.

The 7am Stansted Airport to Liverpool Street service, the 8.10am Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport, the 8.15am Stansted Airport to Liverpool Street and the 9.25am Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport services have been cancelled.

The 5.20am Cambridge to Liverpool Street, 5:51am Cambridge to Liverpool Street, 6.21am Cambridge to Liverpool Street, 6.51am Cambridge to Liverpool Street services will be diverted to Stratford to terminate.

The 7.27am Liverpool Street to Cambridge North, 7.58am Liverpool Street to Cambridge, 8.27am Stratford to Cambridge North and the 8.58am Liverpool Street to Cambridge services will start from Stratford.

Network Rail are aware of the fault and will be working on it tonight after close of service, according to Greater Anglia.

Specific train service alterations are available here.

