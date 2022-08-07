News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Golden anniversary couple's romance began after roles at friends' wedding

Abygail Fossett

Published: 12:50 PM August 7, 2022
Heather and Peter have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary

Heather and Peter have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, after being bridesmaid and best man at a friend's wedding more than 50 years ago. - Credit: KINGSLEY_HEALTHCARE

A couple from Diss whose relationship blossomed after being bridesmaid and best man at their friends’ nuptials have celebrated their own wedding milestone. 

Golden wedding couple Heather Sorrell, 75, and her husband, Peter, 74, had known each other for several years before their romance began at a friend’s wedding. 

The pair had become friends as teenagers, when they both lived in Downham Market, where they attended the same youth group and the Methodist church in town. 

Heather said: “We were friends for six years before our relationship blossomed at the wedding of my best friend, Marion, when I was the bridesmaid and Peter was best man. 

“A year later we got married ourselves at the Downham Market Methodist Church.” 

Heather herself is a retired Methodist minister, while Peter worked for many years as a probation officer and social worker until his retirement nine years ago. 

Their faith has played an important role in the couple’s relationship. 

He said: “The Church and our family have both played a big part in our lives.  

“The secret to our successful and happy marriage has been compromise and working together to achieve things.” 

Peter still lives at the couple’s home in Diss, while Heather is a resident at the Depperhaugh Nursing Home in Hoxne, near Eye.

The couple celebrated many happy years together with a lunch at the home on their anniversary, Saturday, August 6.

They were joined by Heather's cousin, Valerie Spencer and her husband, who hail from Bury St Edmunds. 

The couple’s marriage was blessed with two daughters, Jackie who lives in New Zealand, and Helen who lives in Gloucestershire with their three grandchildren, Hannah, 17, Daniel, 15, and Adelina, 12. 

Heather and Peter have enjoyed travelling over years, and holidayed in several European countries, as well as visiting Jackie in New Zealand five times. 

