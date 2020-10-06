Burglar told he is likely to be jailed

Ipswich Crown Court ordered a pre-sentence report on burglar Lewis Falco Picture: ARCHANT

A 19-year-old Suffolk man accused of a distraction burglary has been warned he is likely to be locked up when he is sentenced next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adjourning sentence on Lewis Falco to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him by the probation service, Judge Emma Peters told him : “I want to be clear – this is a serious offence and by agreeing to a pre-sentence report I am not indicating that the sentence you will receive will be anything other than an immediate custodial sentence.”

You may also want to watch:

Falco, of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, has admitted burglary at premises in Mill Lane, Barrow, on August 19 and stealing a purse and a bank card.

He has also admitted three offences of fraud by false representation relating to the use of the stolen bankcard.

Falco, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 6) via a prison video link. However, the hearing was adjourned until next month after Judge Peters agreed to a request from his barrister, Lori Tucker, for a pre-sentence to be prepared on him.