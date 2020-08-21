E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested over ‘can I use the toilet?’ distraction burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:10 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 21 August 2020

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a series of distraction burglaries in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in which a jewellery and a purse were stolen from a woman aged in her 70s.

Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, August 19, a man entered a house in Mill Lane, Barrow after asking the victim whether he could use the toilet.

It was reported that a man called at the door offering to cut the hedge at the address, which the victim declined.

He then asked if he could use the toilet, so the victim allowed him to come into the house. Once inside, he also asked for a glass of water.

The victim later discovered her purse was missing.

This contained a number of bank cards, one of which was used at the Hardwick shopping precinct in Bury St Edmunds shortly after this incident, at around 6.15pm.

Yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 20), officers arrested a 19-year-old man from the Mildenhall area on suspicion of burglary in connection with this offence.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later further arrested in custody on suspicion of a second distraction burglary, which occurred in Field Road, Mildenhall, at around 10am on Saturday, August 15.

This incident involved a man entering the home of a woman aged in her 80s, under the guise of being there to service her radiators.

A large amount of jewellery was subsequently stolen from the address.

Anyone with information regarding either of these crimes is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 48178/20 for Barrow, or 47300 for Mildenhall.

Alternatively visit this website to give information.

