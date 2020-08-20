E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Distraction burglar ‘asked if he could use the toilet’

PUBLISHED: 16:32 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 20 August 2020

A woman in her 70s was asked if a man could use her toilet in her Barrow home and then her purse was stolen. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman in her 70s was asked if a man could use her toilet in her Barrow home and then her purse was stolen. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman in her 70s was the victim of a distraction burglary after a man asked to use her toilet - before stealing her purse.

The burglary happened on Wednesday, August 19 at a property in Mill Lane, Barrow.

A man called at the door between 5.30pm and 6pm offering to cut the hedge at the address, which the victim declined.

He then asked if he could use her toilet instead and the victim let him in to the house.

When he was inside, he asked for a glass of water. At some point while he was inside the house, the victim’s purse was stolen.

The purse contained a number of bank cards, one of which was used at the Hardwick shopping precinct in Bury st Edmunds at around 6.15pm.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and with dark-coloured scruffy hair.

It is believed he may have been travelling in a red Citroen Berlingo.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 48178/20.

