E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Treasure hunter and farmer stunned as coin haul makes shy of £100,000

PUBLISHED: 18:22 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 04 December 2019

Builder and metal detectorist Don Crawley and an unnamed farmer are taking home a share of £90,000 following an Anglo-Saxon coin haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Builder and metal detectorist Don Crawley and an unnamed farmer are taking home a share of £90,000 following an Anglo-Saxon coin haul Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

A Suffolk treasure hunter and a lucky farmer have been left overjoyed after a haul of coins found in Suffolk sold for big money at a London auction.

The coins, discovered in an undisclosed location in Suffolk, dated back to the reign of Ethelred II Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PAThe coins, discovered in an undisclosed location in Suffolk, dated back to the reign of Ethelred II Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

The haul of 99 Anglo-Saxon silver pennies was discovered by local builder Don Crawley in 2017, and went under the hammer on Wednesday, December 4 with an estimate of between £30,000 and £50,000.

But the pair - who had already agreed to split the profits 50/50 - were set to be in even more luck after it sold for a whopping £90,000.

The surprise haul was made even more fortuitous after Mr Crawley, 50, revealed it was his first time searching the unnamed farmer's land.

Originally discovering 93 of the coins after receiving a strong signal from his Deus metal detector, a finds liaison officer from the British Museum arrived and helped him recover another six coins.

The coins made three times to low estimate at Dix Noonan Webb in London Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PAThe coins made three times to low estimate at Dix Noonan Webb in London Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Human remains were also found in the field alongside the pennies.

The excavation carried out on the site also revealed it to be a long forgotten Saxon church, which had been dismantled by the Normans in the 11th century.

You may also want to watch:

The coins were found to be silver pennies from the reign of Ethelred II, who reigned England from 978 to 1016.

Mr Crawley said: "I am totally amazed at today's auction and loved every minute!

"I will probably never experience anything like this again."

The coins, which came from several different mints, included a rare small cross mule from a London mint, which sold for more than thirteen times it's estimation - making a jaw-dropping £13,640.

It also included coins from a previously unrecorded mint in Louth, Lincolnshire - which fetched a healthy £17,360.

It is believed the hoard was buried by a pilgrim making penitence, worried about the impending apocalypse of the millennium.

Nigel Mills, antiquities specialist at Dix Noonan Webb Auctioneers, said: "This is a fantastic result for Don, and shows how the prices realised at auction for a newly found hoard can exceed everyone's expectations."

Earlier this year, a gold armorial ring once belonging to the Colman family of Brent Eleigh sold for £17,360 after being discovered on the shored of Loch Lomond in Scotland.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Ambulance collides with building

An ambulance has been involved in a collision in Sudbury this morning Picture: SIMON PARKER

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Ambulance collides with building

An ambulance has been involved in a collision in Sudbury this morning Picture: SIMON PARKER

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia runs out of trains after two thirds of diesels are sent away

The new Stadler trains (left) are still being introduced but most of the existing trains like the Turbostars (right) have been sent to other parts of the rail network. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Amusement arcade burglar so intoxicated he could not recall break-in

Manning's Amusements, in Felixstowe Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Crash driver left scene and declined blood test at hospital

Motlalepula Spencer was taken to hospital for checks Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Council to agree new plans to combat rise in borough’s rough sleepers

Colchester Borough Council is expected to announce new plans to combat rising homelessness in the borough Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Residents of closing care home given extra time to find new home

Gwen Taylor and her son Mark who is a resident at The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists