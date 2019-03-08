E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

DIY dinner on the menu at renowned Suffolk restaurant

PUBLISHED: 19:45 27 August 2019

Cook your own steak, burgers and more at The Bildeston Crown Picture: Archant

Cook your own steak, burgers and more at The Bildeston Crown Picture: Archant

Archant

Take control of the grill at The Bildeston Crown where a new private dining concept has just been introduced.

The new Champagne bar at The Bildeston Crown Picture: ArchantThe new Champagne bar at The Bildeston Crown Picture: Archant

There are two reasons why The Bildeston Crown is still so firmly on Suffolk's culinary map. One - the hospitality. Chris and Hayley Lee have managed to strike the perfect balance front of house, welcoming walkers in wellies with dogs into the bar area, but equally being able to offer a special, and relaxed, place to enjoy fine dining without pretence. Two - the food. What Chris' dishes lack in gels, foams, spheres and the like, they more than make up for in strong provenance, and a no-nonsense approach focussed on using classical techniques and a whole lot of love to draw the very best out of every ingredient, from locally sourced meat and game, to freshly picked vegetables and fruit.

The couple's latest feat is in opening up a hidden part of the pub/restaurant/hotel, offering a really rather unique dining concept.

A back room, largely unnoticed and used as an occasional function space, has been transformed into a Champagne bar. The lounge area here feels like Midtown Manhattan meets Sherlock Holmes' study, with decadent colours, squishy sofas, leatherback chairs and a chest packed with games and blankets.

The space is open to use for all guests (unless booked out for an event) and boasts a list of 10 types of Champagne and fizz, from the house Collet in both a Brut and Pink variety, via Bollinger, Tattinger and (at the top) Dom Perignon.

The new walled private dining garden at The Bildeston Crown where you can cook your own meal Picture: ArchantThe new walled private dining garden at The Bildeston Crown where you can cook your own meal Picture: Archant

It overlooks the petite walled garden, which is really where the magic happens, because the restaurant is now offering the opportunity to try out something brand new to the Suffolk eating out scene - a DIY barbecue.

To set the scene for you, Hayley and Chris have invested a lot of money in flashy tables complete not only with in-built barbecue grills, but with ice buckets too! From £30 per head for up to 16 diners, simply take your seat and watch as a parade of salads prepared by the kitchen team arrive in front of you - coleslaw, Chris' 'famous' lobster Caesar salad, cous cous, marinated mozzarella and tomatoes, Greek salad - the list goes on. On a separate stand are sweetcorn cobs, vegetable skewers and buttery baby jacket potatoes. And, as a final flourish, find loads of sauces. A very tasty peri peri and coronation-style dip included.

You may also want to watch:

And now the fun bit. A variety of meats, depending on the package you've chosen, arrives, be it burgers and chicken skewers, steak, or (in season) game. And you're provided with all the tools you need to char everything to perfection yourself, or the chefs can watch the meats for you and serve them onto your plate.

A range of salads arrives with your barbecue at The Bildeston CrownA range of salads arrives with your barbecue at The Bildeston Crown

Much like a fondue or raclette, this is a brilliant conversation starter - you might even try to compete to see who can cook their steak the best!

Special diets can be catered for, and the garden will be open through autumn into winter, with an outdoor heater provided (not that you need it - the tables throw out a lot of warmth).

Many forthcoming weekends are already fully booked for the experience, which has to be booked in advance. It could be an out-there alternative to your usual friend/office party as the Christmas celebration season comes around.

Oh, and PS, if it does hammer it down with rain, there is a Plan B, with the chefs cooking your supper over the grill and bringing it to you in one of the other private dining spaces within the restaurant.

Cook your own steak, burgers and more at The Bildeston Crown Picture: ArchantCook your own steak, burgers and more at The Bildeston Crown Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Restaurant review, The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds: “I was lukewarm about this place when it opened, but it’s on fire now!”

Beef tartare with a twist

Ex-partner denies he was jealous after assaulting man who answered the door at former girlfriend’s house

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

DIY dinner on the menu at renowned Suffolk restaurant

Cook your own steak, burgers and more at The Bildeston Crown Picture: Archant

How Suffolk ‘soldiers’ helped bring lost Dad’s Army shows back to life

The Khaki Chums ready for action during the filming of the lost Dad's Army episodes. Picture: KHAKI DEVIL

New Colchester festival celebrates Essex folklore and provides a cultural focus for the county

Colchester is hosting 'A Festival of Colchester' exploring our East Anglian heritage Photo: Mark Bullimore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists