Dad builds epic DIY hot tub in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 14 May 2020
Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL
A father-of-two has transformed his Suffolk garden into a spa for his family by building an incredible hot tub out of an industrial water tank.
DIY fan Matthew Pryce-Hall has spent the last two weeks in lockdown by turning an IBC water tank, originally planned to create a pond, into an epic hot tub in his garden in Great Cornard.
The scaffolder initially had his heart set on building a pond, as he loves fishing with his six-year-old daughter Amelia, but his girlfriend Sarah wasn’t too keen on the idea.
Instead, Matthew decided to create a hot tub for the whole family to enjoy and with the help of Plumbcity in Sudbury, he got straight to work.
“All in all it took me about two weeks to build,” explained the 34-year-old, who said the process would have been quicker had shops been open.
Matthew used the IBC water tank by cutting open the metal cage, taking the plastic off and installing some wood around the outside to create the structure. He then insulated the tub and attached a Lay-Z-Spa filter pump.
Lay-Z-Spa’s have been flying off the shelves in lockdown, with hundreds of families hoping for their own hot tub in lockdown while they are forced to stay home.
“The girls absolutely love it,” said Matthew. “In the mornings my youngest daughter Amelia and I sit together in the hot tub and watch fishing videos, it’s great.”
Matthew has been into his DIY since being diagnosed with tinnitus in 2018, after waking up one day with what he describes as a deafening loud ringing in his ears.
He now wears ear defenders, sleeps with either a radio or fan on and struggles at big events, such as weddings, where there is loud music.
Tinnitus is an incurable disease, but Matthew has found that having something to focus on and keep his mind busy helps.
He said: “When I was diagnosed I thought my life was over and I thought I would become the shell of who I really am, but I’ve just learnt to cope with it and keeping busy really does help.”
Lockdown has therefore been difficult for Matthew, but the dad says he has adored being able to spend more time with his young family.
“It is a relief to be back at work,” he explained. “But I really miss my girls, as lockdown has been the longest time I have spent with them since they were born.”
Matthew predicts that his home-built hot tub cost around £375 altogether.
“The satisfaction I get from sitting in it and thinking I built it is great,” said Matthew. “You really can do anything when you put your mind to it.”
Matthew also created a ‘love’ sign out of a sheet of metal and the glass holder using some pallets.
