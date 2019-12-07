E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Garden centre will open on Sunday after attempted burglary

PUBLISHED: 08:04 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 08 December 2019

Part of the Dobbies car park has been cordoned off Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk garden centre which had its cafe smashed into on Saturday morning will be open today, according to bosses.

Police were called to the Dobbies Garden Centre on Grundisburgh Road on Saturday morning after a car smashed through the window of the centre's cafe.

Police were called to the Dobbies Garden Centre on Grundisburgh Road on Saturday morning after a car smashed through the window of the centre's cafe.

The car caused significant damage to the building leaving a large amount of smashed broken glass in the eating area.

Part of the garden centre car park was cordoned off for several hours while officers conducted an investigation.

Officers confirmed on Saturday evening that the collision was being treated as an attempted burglary.

However, a spokesman for the police said there was no evidence of any items being stolen by the suspects.

A Dobbies spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident at our Woodbridge store on December 7, 2019.

"The police were notified immediately and this incident is now under investigation.

"The store will be open as usual on Sunday."

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

