Garden centre will open on Sunday after attempted burglary

A Suffolk garden centre which had its cafe smashed into on Saturday morning will be open today, according to bosses.

Police were called to the Dobbies Garden Centre on Grundisburgh Road on Saturday morning after a car smashed through the window of the centre's cafe.

The car caused significant damage to the building leaving a large amount of smashed broken glass in the eating area.

Part of the garden centre car park was cordoned off for several hours while officers conducted an investigation.

Officers confirmed on Saturday evening that the collision was being treated as an attempted burglary.

However, a spokesman for the police said there was no evidence of any items being stolen by the suspects.

A Dobbies spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident at our Woodbridge store on December 7, 2019.

"The police were notified immediately and this incident is now under investigation.

"The store will be open as usual on Sunday."