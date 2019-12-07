Garden centre smash was 'burglary' attempt. say police

The incident where a car crashed into Dobbie's Garden Centre is now being treated as a burglary by police Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police have confirmed that a supposed road accident which saw a car smash through the window of a garden centre cafe in Woodbridge was actually a burglary.

Suffolk Constabulary said they attended the scene at Dobbie's Garden Centre in Woodbridge on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a car driving through the cafe window, causing significant damage.

Part of the garden centre car park was cordoned off for several hours while officers conducted an investigation and they revealed on Saturday afternoon that the matter is no longer being treated as an accident.

They have said they are now treating the matter as an attempted burglary.

However, a spokesman for the police said there is no evidence of any items being stolen by the suspects.