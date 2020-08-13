Cyclist requires hospital treatment after suffering Doberman bite

A man has needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A cyclist has required hospital treatment after being chased and then bitten by a dog which was left off its lead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Wednesday, July 22, a cyclist in the area of Lamberts Lane in Rushmere St Andrew reported being chased by a Doberman which was off its lead.

You may also want to watch:

The cyclist was bitten on the leg and required hospital treatment.

Officers would like to identify the dog’s owner, who is described as a white male of slim build and in his 30s.

He walked off in the direction of Hubbards Lane following the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/42002/20 by calling 101 or visiting this website.









