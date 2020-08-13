E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cyclist requires hospital treatment after suffering Doberman bite

PUBLISHED: 19:44 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:44 13 August 2020

A man has needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A cyclist has required hospital treatment after being chased and then bitten by a dog which was left off its lead.

On Wednesday, July 22, a cyclist in the area of Lamberts Lane in Rushmere St Andrew reported being chased by a Doberman which was off its lead.

You may also want to watch:

The cyclist was bitten on the leg and required hospital treatment.

Officers would like to identify the dog’s owner, who is described as a white male of slim build and in his 30s.

He walked off in the direction of Hubbards Lane following the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/42002/20 by calling 101 or visiting this website.









If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Drone footage shows devastating impact of industrial fire

Emergency services were called to the fire in Parham on Thursday morning Picture:CHRIS EDGE

Cyclist requires hospital treatment after suffering Doberman bite

A man has needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Review: Hank’s Dirty - ‘The perfect hangover food’

Dirty Fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

Inquest opens into the death of Derby-winning stable lad

Michael Curran with 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn at Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA IMAGES

New cleaners recruited as Greater Anglia steps up safety on its trains

A cleaner using one of Greater Anglia's new Pacvac machines. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA