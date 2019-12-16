Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns
PUBLISHED: 18:32 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:31 16 December 2019
Archant
A lorry has tipped over near the Dock Spur roundabout in Felixstowe causing traffic chaos.
The lorry was reported to have crashed shortly before 5.30pm today by members of the public. There are now long delays going in and out of the town on the A14.
Cars are queuing along the A14 near junction 59 and the Port of Felixstowe Road is also congested.
It is understood the one lane is closed on the road.
In pictures of the scene, the lorry can be seen on its side resting against a central barrier, blocking the outside lane.
