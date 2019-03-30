Partly Cloudy

Three GP surgeries in special measures after out of date medicine found

30 March, 2019 - 17:00
The Clements Surgery in Haverhill has been ranked 'inadequate', alongside fellow branches Christmas Maltings and Kedington Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A health watchdog has placed three doctors’ surgeries – Christmas Maltings and Clements in Haverhill and a third site in Kedington – in special measures.

Out of date medicines and poor feedback from patients about booking appointments are among concerns listed by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors who visited in January.

This week the overall service – which operates across three sites at Clements Surgery in Greenfields Way, Haverhill, Christmas Maltings Surgery in Camps Road, Haverhill and Kedington Surgery in School Road, Kedington – was rated ‘inadequate’.

Staff working across the three sites – caring for a combined 17,350 patients – have been given six months to improve.

It is the second service run by Suffolk GP Federation to be ranked inadequate in a matter of weeks.

In a recent report, experts noted improvements had been made from a previous inspection in August 2018.

Yet they found a number of new concerns, which included:

• Poor feedback from patients about accessing the practice

• Patients were not always able to access care and treatment in a timely way

• Out of date medicines were found in a refrigerator – insulin had expiry dates of September 2018 and December 2018

• The practice’s systems and processes didn’t make sure people were adequately protected from avoidable harm

• There was no record of up-to-date and accurate safeguarding registers for adults and children

• Thousands of medicine reviews were still outstanding, and of those that were completed, not all were up to scratch

However, feedback from patients on the day of the inspection showed people were positive about the caring nature of staff.

Inspectors also found complaints were handled appropriately and quickly.

In their report, they ranked the three practices as ‘inadequate’ overall – with subsequent ‘inadequate’ ratings for effectiveness and leadership.

But they were rated ‘good’ for care, and ‘requires improvement’ for safety and responsiveness.

Those in charge of the service will now have six months to make improvements.

If action is not taken in time, the CQC can cancel the practice’s registration and suspend services.

Suffolk GP Federation and the surgery have been contacted for further comment.

