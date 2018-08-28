Man arrested for hare coursing following police pursuit

A dog was seized during the arrest of man in connection to hare coursing offences.

The chase occurred on Saturday, November 10 and saw a dog and a car seized near Debenham.

A man was also taken into custody in connection with hare coursing offences.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police had to chase the car which was been linked to several offences in Suffolk.

Later Suffolk Fire used a drone to assist in the search for other suspects.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit were also used.