Fox and dog safe after both getting stuck in pipe
PUBLISHED: 12:19 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 20 September 2019
Archant
A fox and a dog were released unharmed after both getting stuck inside a pipe
You may also want to watch:
Firefighters were sent from Stradbroke station to Low Road, in Debenham, at about 10.15am on Friday morning.
The rescue service had been called to reports of a dog having chased a fox into a pipe.
When the crew arrived, the fox and dog had both been released without the need of any further assistance.