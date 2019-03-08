Fox and dog safe after both getting stuck in pipe

A fox was chased into a pipe in Debenham (library image) Picture: MARGARET HOLLAND Archant

A fox and a dog were released unharmed after both getting stuck inside a pipe

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters were sent from Stradbroke station to Low Road, in Debenham, at about 10.15am on Friday morning.

The rescue service had been called to reports of a dog having chased a fox into a pipe.

When the crew arrived, the fox and dog had both been released without the need of any further assistance.