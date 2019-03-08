E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fox and dog safe after both getting stuck in pipe

PUBLISHED: 12:19 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 20 September 2019

A fox was chased into a pipe in Debenham (library image) Picture: MARGARET HOLLAND

A fox was chased into a pipe in Debenham (library image) Picture: MARGARET HOLLAND

Archant

A fox and a dog were released unharmed after both getting stuck inside a pipe

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters were sent from Stradbroke station to Low Road, in Debenham, at about 10.15am on Friday morning.

The rescue service had been called to reports of a dog having chased a fox into a pipe.

When the crew arrived, the fox and dog had both been released without the need of any further assistance.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘I thought I was going to die’, stabbing victim tells attempted murder trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews stay overnight at scene of major thatch fire

Firefighters battle to save two semi-detached properties in Blaxhall Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘A massive step... psychologically it was huge for him’ - Town boss Lambert on Huws’ progress

Emyr Huws started his first league game in nearly two years on Tuesday night. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘It’s shocking’ - family finds knife on way home from Ipswich school

The 5in knife found in Chantry, Ipswich. Picture: GARY FLEWITT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists