Dog bites elderly man's hand after he tried to stroke it

Holly Hume

Published: 4:19 PM March 11, 2021   
The man was walking on the George Lambton Playing Fields off Fordham Road in Newmarket at the time of the incident

The man was walking on the George Lambton Playing Fields off Fordham Road in Newmarket at the time of the incident - Credit: Google Streetview

A man in his 70s has been bitten on the hand by a dog several times after attempting to stroke the animal at a Newmarket playing field.

The incident happened at about 10.45am on Tuesday, March 9, at the George Lambton Playing Fields off Fordham Road.

The canine, believed to be a boxer dog, was being walked off the lead by a woman, when the man attempted to pat it.

The dog turned on him and bit him several times on the hand, breaking the skin and requiring medical treatment.

Officers are now keen to speak with the woman, described as in her 20s, wearing dark clothing and with long brown hair which was tied up.

Police are also reminding dog owners to be mindful of their surroundings. While it isn't necessary for dogs to be on a leash at all times, it is always advisable from a safety perspective; it is easier to control a dog on a lead, particularly as dogs can be unpredictable around people, other animals and vehicles. 

Dogs must be kept on a lead in designated pedestrian zones and on land where livestock is present. 

Anyone who believes they may know the owner of the dog are asked to contact the Forest Heath Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference 11765/21.

