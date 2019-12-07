Dog dies following fire on houseboat
PUBLISHED: 07:09 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 07 December 2019
Archant
A dog has died after an electrical fire on a houseboat.
Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to King Edward Quay in Colchester on Friday, December 6 just after 7pm.
The houseboat's resident had returned home to find the boat filled with smoke.
Two engines from Colchester were called to the scene. Crews found the boat 100% smoke logged when they arrived and worked to have the fire extinguished by 8.04pm.
You may also want to watch:
Two dogs were rescued by the firefighters from the boat; crews used oxygen therapy to treat the Vizla cross dogs for smoke inhalation. One dog was given CPR.
One of the dogs did not survive.
Watch manager Ian Ryder said: "Despite the firefighter's best efforts, sadly one of the dogs died at the scene. Both dogs were left in the care of a vet.
"The cause of the fire was an electrical fire and it has been recorded as accidental."
The boat has been left with significant smoke damage following the fire.