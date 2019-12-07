E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dog dies following fire on houseboat

PUBLISHED: 07:09 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 07 December 2019

Crews were called to a fire at King Edward Quay in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crews were called to a fire at King Edward Quay in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A dog has died after an electrical fire on a houseboat.

Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to King Edward Quay in Colchester on Friday, December 6 just after 7pm.

The houseboat's resident had returned home to find the boat filled with smoke.

Two engines from Colchester were called to the scene. Crews found the boat 100% smoke logged when they arrived and worked to have the fire extinguished by 8.04pm.

Two dogs were rescued by the firefighters from the boat; crews used oxygen therapy to treat the Vizla cross dogs for smoke inhalation. One dog was given CPR.

One of the dogs did not survive.

Watch manager Ian Ryder said: "Despite the firefighter's best efforts, sadly one of the dogs died at the scene. Both dogs were left in the care of a vet.

"The cause of the fire was an electrical fire and it has been recorded as accidental."

The boat has been left with significant smoke damage following the fire.

