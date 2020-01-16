E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dog dies in flat fire caused by electrical fault

PUBLISHED: 08:45 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 16 January 2020

Fire crews from Braintree and Witham attended the scene Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A dog has died and a family left homeless after a fire caused by a fridge freezer scorched their flat.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to an address in Jeffrey's Road in Cressing, near Braintree, at 10.08am yesterday after neighbours heard smoke alarms had been set off.

Fire crews from Braintree and Witham entered the first floor flat, which was filled with smoke, before locating the fire in the kitchen.

The fire was put out by 10.49am.

The flat was left badly smoke damaged, with a dog sadly dying as a result of the incident.

Firefighters established the blaze was caused by an electrical fault with the fridge freezer in the kitchen.

Paul Burder, watch manager at Braintree Fire Station, said: "This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home and we want to encourage everyone to check they have a working smoke alarm on every level of their home.

"Make sure to test your smoke alarms weekly.

"If you or someone you know doesn't have working smoke alarms at home, we can fit them for free during a home safety visit."

