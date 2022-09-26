Huge fire at tyre yard last week killed a dog, police say

Police are investigating after a huge fire at a tyre yard killed a dog.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in an industrial site in Rayne Road, Braintree, at about 11.30pm on Wednesday, September 21.

Crews remained at the scene for several hours tackling the blaze.

Officers from Essex Police are now keen to speak to someone who was seen in the area around 11.15pm.

He was seen wearing a black coat and grey jogging bottoms and was seen heading towards Rayne Road from the town centre and entering an alleyway near where the fire is believed to have started.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Braintree - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Appliances from Braintree, Coggeshall, Dunmow, Halstead, Sible Hedingham, Chlemsford, Witham and Colchester fire stations were called to the scene.

The fire service said the blaze was affecting 30 square metres before it was brought under control at about 1.45am the next day.

Speaking at the scene on September 21 Dave Walpole, group manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Firefighters have done an incredible job to get this fire under control quickly and prevent it from spreading this morning.

"The fire was in an area without good water supply for our crews and there were lots of surrounding risks including homes and other industrial units.

"Fortunately, thanks to firefighters' hard work, it was contained to the initial industrial unit it started in."

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has dashcam, doorbell or any other footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 42/242541/22.