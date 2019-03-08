E-edition Read the EADT online edition
POLL: Is dog mess a problem in your area?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 September 2019

Is dog mess a problem in your area? Picture: SIMON PARKER

Is dog mess a problem in your area? Picture: SIMON PARKER

We are a nation of dog lovers but when dogs have to do their business some owners can be more responsible than others.

New data revealed by freedom of information requests shows that district councils across Suffolk have issued 33 fixed penalty notices for dog mess in the past five years.

But is dog fouling a problem where you live? And do you think fines for dog fouling are effective?

Take part in our poll and let us know what you think on Facebook.

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 13-year-old found by police

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

