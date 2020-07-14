E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sheep killed in series of dog attacks

PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 July 2020

Police said three sheep were killed by a dog in Bentley (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police said three sheep were killed by a dog in Bentley (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three sheep were killed over the space of a month after being attacked by a large dog, police believe.

Suffolk police said the incidents happened between June 7 and July 13 in a field off Bergholt Road, Bentley, and they are now appealing for witnesses.

You may also want to watch:

Three sheep died after being attacked, while one was left injured.

Earlier this year, police urged people to keep their pets under control after a dog caused a flock of sheep to flee from a Shotley farm.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact police via their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for inquiry after hundreds of patients sent to care homes without coronavirus tests

Hundreds of care home patients were discharged from hospitals without Covid-19 tests in Suffolk at the start of the pandemic, it has emerged (stock photo) Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Colchester confirmed as choice for new orthopaedic centre

The new centre for elective orthopaedic care will be based in Colchester, healthcare bosses voted today. Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Sheep killed in series of dog attacks

Police said three sheep were killed by a dog in Bentley (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

National consortium formed to press Government to back Sizewell C

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Iceland Foods branch to open at The Range this week

Iceland Foods will be opening a branch at The Range in Clacton this Friday. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS