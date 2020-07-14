Sheep killed in series of dog attacks
PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 July 2020
Archant
Three sheep were killed over the space of a month after being attacked by a large dog, police believe.
Suffolk police said the incidents happened between June 7 and July 13 in a field off Bergholt Road, Bentley, and they are now appealing for witnesses.
Three sheep died after being attacked, while one was left injured.
Earlier this year, police urged people to keep their pets under control after a dog caused a flock of sheep to flee from a Shotley farm.
Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact police via their website.
