Thousands expected at Paws in the Park event

St Nicholas Hospice Care's fundraising team display prizes for categories of the Paws in the Park dog show Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE Archant

Thousands of dog owners and their pets are expected to visit Bury St Edmunds for a special event to raise money for a hospice based in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paws in the Park is returning to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE Paws in the Park is returning to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Paws in the Park, which takes places in Nowton Park on Sunday, May 19, will include a dog show, competitions, displays and entertainment for children.

Last year's event raised around £13,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which supports people across west Suffolk and Thetford living with long-term and life-threatening illnesses.

The event, which has been organised by the hospice alongside Swayne and Partners vets, gives owners the chance to enter their dogs into a number of show classes, including waggiest tail, dog that looks most like its owner, and best-dressed.

A new addition for the event this year is a demonstration arena including sessions from Suffolk and Norfolk Police Dogs, Melanie Sainsbury from Natures Menu and The Lowestoft Dog Agility Team.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be amusements for children, food and refreshments, and a host of trade stands to browse.

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fundraiser, said: “Last year Paws in the Park was a brilliant success. There was a great atmosphere and dogs and their owners from across the area all joined us on the day for a great event.

“We would love to see the same again this year, and we hope to see as many dogs, owners and families as possible join us. It really is a perfect day out for everyone and it's all for a good cause too.”

Advance online tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Chassis Cab, cost £6 for adults, £4 for children, aged three to 16 (twos and under are free) and £20 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) and £4.50 for concessions.

On the day, tickets will be priced at £8 for adults, £6 for children, aged three to 16 (twos and under are free) and £30 for a family ticket and £5.50 for concessions.

To buy tickets or to enter the dog show (£2 per class, and you can enter as many as you like), visit www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk