Thousands expected at Paws in the Park event

PUBLISHED: 09:32 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 07 May 2019

St Nicholas Hospice Care’s fundraising team display prizes for categories of the Paws in the Park dog show Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Archant

Thousands of dog owners and their pets are expected to visit Bury St Edmunds for a special event to raise money for a hospice based in the town.

Paws in the Park is returning to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CAREPaws in the Park is returning to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Paws in the Park, which takes places in Nowton Park on Sunday, May 19, will include a dog show, competitions, displays and entertainment for children.

Last year's event raised around £13,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which supports people across west Suffolk and Thetford living with long-term and life-threatening illnesses.

The event, which has been organised by the hospice alongside Swayne and Partners vets, gives owners the chance to enter their dogs into a number of show classes, including waggiest tail, dog that looks most like its owner, and best-dressed.

A new addition for the event this year is a demonstration arena including sessions from Suffolk and Norfolk Police Dogs, Melanie Sainsbury from Natures Menu and The Lowestoft Dog Agility Team.

There will also be amusements for children, food and refreshments, and a host of trade stands to browse.

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fundraiser, said: “Last year Paws in the Park was a brilliant success. There was a great atmosphere and dogs and their owners from across the area all joined us on the day for a great event.

“We would love to see the same again this year, and we hope to see as many dogs, owners and families as possible join us. It really is a perfect day out for everyone and it's all for a good cause too.”

Advance online tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Chassis Cab, cost £6 for adults, £4 for children, aged three to 16 (twos and under are free) and £20 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) and £4.50 for concessions.

On the day, tickets will be priced at £8 for adults, £6 for children, aged three to 16 (twos and under are free) and £30 for a family ticket and £5.50 for concessions.

To buy tickets or to enter the dog show (£2 per class, and you can enter as many as you like), visit www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

It’s a shame our national politicians can’t be more like our local ones

Why can't our national politicians learn from our local ones, asks James Marston. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘Mounting debts’ force family-run Ipswich garage to close down after nearly 30 years

The East Anglian Mini Centre in Ipswich has closed down. Photo: Phil Morley.

Call for urban renewal as part of wider approach to serious youth violence

The government's summit on serious youth violence called for a multi-agency approach to the problem Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION

‘Worrying’ percentage of rental home hazards due to missing smoke alarms

Four in 10 rental properties found to contain potential safety hazards were lacking a functional smoke detector Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY
