'It's causing distress' - Dog mess found on graves in Suffolk cemetery

Dog mess has been found on graves in Bury St Edmunds cemetery - Credit: Archant

Dog owners are being reminded that they must pick up after their pets after mess was found by people on loved ones' graves in Bury St Edmunds.

West Suffolk Council has seen a rise in dog fouling at Bury St Edmunds cemetery and said people have been left distressed after finding the mess on the graves.

The cemetery is often used a cut-through and is part of a circular dog walking route.

Visitors are also being asked to help catch the culprits by providing information to West Suffolk Council.

Signs at the cemetery gates state that those visiting with dogs should keep them on a short lead and clear up after them.

The signage also makes it clear that the cemetery is not for use as a recreational space.

Given the cemetery is locked overnight, it is believed the offences have taken place during daylight hours.

Councillor Robert Everitt, cabinet member for communities at West Suffolk Council, said: “This is not only unhygienic but is causing distress to those visiting their loved ones.

"It also means taxpayers are picking up the cost of clearing it up.

"Most dog owners are responsible and pick up after their pets and we are warning those that don’t that they will face a fine.

"We are also asking for intelligence so we can approach individuals who may be responsible to stop it.

Councillor Robert Everitt, cabinet member for communities at West Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

"We cannot police the cemetery full time and information passed on to staff will help us be there when we think the problem is occurring.

“We are aware that people use the cemetery as a cut through and as part of a circular dog walking route.

"There is no problem with that if they clean up after their pets. If anyone sees fouling taking place in the cemetery, we ask they call our customer services team in confidence on 01284 757320 and provide details which can help us prevent it happening again.”